Marco television release: CBFC blocks television release of Unni Mukundan's starrer due to violent content

Marco, a blockbuster Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan, has been denied TV telecast by the CBFC due to excessive violence. Despite its massive box-office success and popularity across multiple languages, concerns over its impact on youth and societal violence have fueled debates about cinema’s influence

The highly successful Malayalam film Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, will not be telecast on television, as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied permission. The board rejected an application to downgrade the film’s certification, citing excessive violence as the reason for making it ineligible for a U or U/A rating. However, the filmmakers have been given the option to reapply if they make additional edits to reduce the violent content

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, drawing significant attention for its intense action sequences. The film not only performed exceptionally well in Kerala but also gained popularity among audiences outside the state. Its Hindi version was a major success, while the Telugu version also had a decent box-office run. The movie continued to attract viewers on OTT platforms, contributing to its overall earnings of over ₹100 crore, making it the most successful film of Unni Mukundan’s career

The decision to restrict the film’s telecast comes amid ongoing discussions in Kerala regarding the rise in criminal activities among youth and the potential influence of violent films on such behavior. Marco has frequently been cited in these debates, with critics emphasizing its portrayal of graphic violence

Even during its theatrical release, the film faced criticism for certain violent sequences, sparking concerns about its impact on audiences. This debate has intensified following the CBFC’s decision, further fueling conversations about the responsibility of cinema in shaping societal behavior

