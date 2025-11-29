Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has submitted a sealed cover with nine pieces of evidence to the Thiruvananthapuram District Court against the sexual assault allegations he faces. The evidence aims to challenge the complainant's credibility.

Multi-Pronged Evidence Strategy

The evidence package submitted by Mamkootathil through legal counsel targets three primary defensive arguments. First, pendrive documentation allegedly demonstrates that the channel management where the complainant worked orchestrated and instigated the complaint filing process against Mamkootathil. This evidence purports to establish conspiracy involvement by media institutional leadership in case fabrication.

Second, documentary evidence has been submitted to establish that the woman terminated her pregnancy through autonomous decision-making rather than coercion or compulsion by Mamkootathil. The submissions seek to rebut forced abortion allegations central to the prosecution's case narrative.

Third, and critically, evidentiary materials allegedly demonstrate that the complainant maintained concurrent marital cohabitation status during the period when alleged rape incidents occurred. This submission directly contradicts the complainant's statement establishing her unmarried status at relationship initiation and attempts to establish her marital responsibilities regarding any pregnancy.

Strategic Sealed Submission to District Court

The nine-item evidence package was formally submitted to Thiruvananthapuram District Court in sealed cover format, indicating legal proceedings require confidential handling of sensitive materials. The sealed submission prevents immediate public disclosure while establishing judicial record documentation of Mamkootathil's defensive evidence prior to anticipatory bail hearing.

Mamkootathil's Thiruvananthapuram Appearance

Mamkootathil emerged from an extended hiding period to travel to Thiruvananthapuram yesterday, executing critical legal documentation required for his anticipated bail petition. The MLA visited a lawyer's office located in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, where he personally executed the vakalatnama (power of attorney) authorizing legal representation.

The lawyer confirmed Mamkootathil's in-person appearance and document execution, establishing his physical presence in the capital city despite ongoing police manhunt operations. The MLA's calculated reappearance reflects strategic legal maneuvering positioning his defense presentation before anticipated court proceedings.

Intensified Police Operations and Uncertainty

Police investigation teams have significantly intensified apprehension efforts following Mamkootathil's initial disappearance. A lookout circular was issued to prevent potential flight attempts, establishing administrative mechanisms for arrest implementation if Mamkootathil is located.

However, Mamkootathil's precise location remains unknown following his Thiruvananthapuram visit. Police authorities have not established his subsequent movements or current whereabouts, creating investigative complications as the special investigation team attempts to execute arrest procedures.