Marco: Unni Mukundan starrer becomes FIRST Malayalam film with 'A' rating to cross Rs. 100 crores

Haneef Adeni's Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, is the first Malayalam film with an 'A' rating to gross over ₹100 crore. Released during Christmas, the action-packed entertainer has won praise for its stunning stunts and exceptional making, cementing its place as a pan-Indian success

Marco Unni Mukundan starrer becomes FIRST Malayalam film with 'A' rating to cross Rs. 100 crores ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Director Haneef Adeni's explosive action entertainer Marco has created history by becoming the first Malayalam film with an 'A' rating to gross over ₹100 crore, as announced by the makers on Thursday. Produced by Shareef Muhammad under Cubes Entertainments, the film, which stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role, was released during Christmas and has been a massive box-office success.

The movie has garnered praise from various quarters, with actress Sshivada being one of the latest to commend Unni Mukundan and the film's team for their achievement. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Sshivada expressed her happiness at finally being able to watch Marco on the big screen. She mentioned that it was a delayed but heartfelt appreciation for her friend Unni Mukundan. She remarked that witnessing his growth into a star and seeing his dreams come true was deeply inspiring and brought her immense joy. Sshivada acknowledged his hard work and expressed pride in his accomplishments.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad: Actress all set to meet SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu; read details

The actress also extended her congratulations to director Haneef Adeni, applauding him for crafting an excellent film. She highlighted the commendable making of the movie and particularly praised the stunt sequences, which she found awe-inspiring. Additionally, she appreciated producer Shareef Muhammad for supporting such exceptional projects that elevate Malayalam cinema to a pan-Indian level. Sshivada urged audiences who had not yet watched the film to catch it in theatres.

Alongside Unni Mukundan, Marco features Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh in key roles. The film's cinematography is handled by Chandru Selvaraj, with music composed by Ravi Basrur.

