Thiruvananthapuram: Continuous heavy rainfall across Kerala has triggered flood alerts in multiple districts, prompting authorities to issue warnings for several rivers and urge residents near riverbanks to remain vigilant. The State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced orange alerts for the Meenachil River in Kottayam district, the Korapuzha River in Kozhikode district, and the Achankovil and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta district. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for the Vamanapuram River in Thiruvananthapuram district, the Perumba River in Kannur district, the Bharathappuzha River in Malappuram district, the Uppala River in Kasaragod district, and the Kabani River in Wayanad district.

The State Irrigation Department has responded to dangerous rises in water levels by declaring orange alerts for specific monitoring stations. These include the Perur station on the Meenachil River in Kottayam, the Kunnamangalam station on the Korapuzha River in Kozhikode, the Kalleli and Konni GD stations on the Achankovil River in Pathanamthitta, and the Thondra (Vallamkulam) station on the Manimala River in the same district.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for a number of monitoring stations across the state. These include the Kaithapram station on the Perumba River in Kannur, the Uppala station on the Uppala River in Kasaragod, and the Kollikkal and Kodiyangad stations on the Korapuzha River in Kozhikode. Other stations under yellow alert include the Thiruvegappura station on the Bharathappuzha River in Malappuram, the Mylamoode station on the Vamanapuram River in Thiruvananthapuram, and four stations on the Kabani River in Wayanad — Kelothukadavu, Mudanga, Panamaram, and Muthankara, the latter monitored by the Central Water Commission.

Residents living near riverbanks have been strongly advised to stay alert and prepared for possible evacuation, as directed by local authorities. Entry into or across the rivers under alert has been strictly prohibited to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Weather experts have noted the possibility of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, which could result in sustained high alert levels across the state for the next four to five days. However, forecasts suggest a slight reduction in rainfall intensity today and tomorrow compared to the previous days. The KSDMA continues to monitor the situation closely in coordination with district administrations and emergency services to respond swiftly to any developments.