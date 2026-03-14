Gang leader Aluva Athul, the prime accused in the murder of Jim Santhosh, was hacked to death by a group of armed men in Kollam, Kerala. The attack happened near Puthiyakavu in Karunagappally while he was returning from the police station as part of his bail conditions. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

A shocking murder has been reported from Kerala's Kollam, where a notorious gang leader was brutally hacked to death by a group of armed men. The victim has been identified as Aluva Athul, who was the main accused in the murder case of Jim Santhosh. The attack took place on Saturday morning near Puthiyakavu. CCTV footage of the violent incident has surfaced and is now circulating widely on social media.

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Attack happened while returning from police station

According to police sources, Athul was out on bail in the Jim Santhosh murder case. As part of his bail conditions, he had to regularly report to the police station. The attack reportedly occurred while he was returning after completing this requirement.

Investigators said a group of men had been following his car for some time before launching the attack.

Car rammed before attackers struck

Police said the attackers first forced Athul’s car off the road. Reports suggest the vehicle was pushed into a roadside pit that had been dug as part of construction work for a national highway.

Soon after the car stopped, a group of around six men came out of another vehicle and surrounded him. They then attacked him repeatedly with sharp weapons. The brutal assault left Athul seriously injured on the spot. Viral video of the incident has drawn concerns about the rising crime and gang war in the city.

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Victim dies in hospital

After the attack, Athul was rushed to a nearby hospital in a very critical condition. Doctors tried to save him, but he later died from his injuries.

The killing has created tension in the area, as Athul was believed to be involved in several gang-related activities. Police teams have now launched a search to identify and arrest the attackers.

Link to earlier gang rivalry suspected

Investigators suspect that the killing may be linked to an ongoing gang rivalry in the region. Athul was the prime accused in the murder of Jim Santhosh, who was brutally killed earlier this year.

Santhosh, also known as Gym Santhosh, was attacked inside his own house in Padanayarkulangara. According to police records, a group of men broke into his home in the early hours of the morning and hacked him to death in front of his mother.

Several people were arrested in connection with that case.

Police now believe that Athul’s killing could be an act of revenge connected to that earlier murder.

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Earlier arrest after months of hiding

Athul had earlier managed to escape police while being investigated in the Jim Santhosh murder case. According to Kerala Police, he was eventually arrested in April 2025 from Tiruvallur, where he had been hiding under a fake identity.

Before that arrest, police had intercepted a vehicle carrying Athul and his family near Aluva, but he managed to escape, leaving his wife and child behind. Investigators later traced him through a phone call received by his wife, which helped them locate him in Tamil Nadu.

He was brought back to Karunagappally, where his arrest was officially recorded.

Investigation underway

Police are now investigating whether a gang operating in the Karunagappally-Ochira region is responsible for the latest attack. Officers are also examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence from the scene.

So far, the attackers have not been identified, and the search for the suspects is ongoing. Authorities say further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.