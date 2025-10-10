U Prathibha MLA claims bringing scantily clad film stars to shop inaugurations is a new trend, adding that society has an obsession with movie stars. The MLA made these remarks during a moral speech at an event in Kayamkulam.

Alappuzha: U Prathibha MLA has voiced strong criticism of a growing trend in Kerala where film stars - often dressed in revealing attire - are invited to inaugurate commercial establishments. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 34th anniversary celebrations of the Eruva Nalanda Kalasamskarika Vedhi Library in Kayamkulam on Wednesday, she questioned society’s fascination with cinema celebrities.

Call for Decent Dressing at Public Events

Prathibha remarked that this “new culture” of bringing scantily clad actors for shop openings reflects a deeper obsession. “I don’t understand why our society is so fixated on film stars. Are people in Kerala such voyeurs?” she asked, highlighting how crowds flock whenever such celebrities make an appearance. The MLA stressed that such practices need to change and urged that public events maintain a sense of decorum. “We should tell them to attend in a proper manner,” she said, adding that she should not be labeled as engaging in moral policing for raising the issue.

Warning Against Voyeuristic Culture

While acknowledging that India is a free country where individuals have the right to dress as they choose - “even if someone wants to walk around naked” - she argued that there is an emerging voyeuristic culture. According to her, a disturbing evening trend has emerged where people “peep” into others’ lives, commenting on how tight their clothes are.