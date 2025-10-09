The government has appointed a special team including members suggested by the High Court. Meanwhile, the inspection of valuables at Sabarimala, including the Dwarapalaka sculpture, will begin on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Acting on the Kerala High Court’s directive in the Sabarimala gold plating controversy, the state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to further probe the case. The team will be led by ADGP H. Venkatesh and will include officials handpicked as per the court’s recommendation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the Devaswom Vigilance, which has been handling the initial phase of the inquiry, is preparing to submit its final report to the High Court on Friday. The report is expected to play a crucial role in setting the course for the SIT’s next steps.

Devaswom Vigilance Nears Completion of Final Report

According to sources, the Vigilance wing is in the final stages of compiling its findings. As part of the investigation, officials questioned Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Chennai-based Smart Creations, the firm responsible for gold-plating the Dwarapalaka sculptures at the request of Unnikrishnan Potti.

Bhandari was summoned to Thiruvananthapuram, where his full statement was recorded. Investigators are scrutinising why the sculptures underwent a second gold plating in 2025, despite having already been plated in 2019. These findings, along with other critical details, will be presented to the High Court in the upcoming report.

Once the report is reviewed, ADGP H. Venkatesh and his team are expected to formally register a case and proceed with a deeper criminal investigation. Ahead of this, senior officials held a preparatory meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bengaluru-based businessman Vineeth Jain, who was earlier linked to the missing gold foil, has publicly denied receiving any of the material. However, he confirmed that he had visited Sannidhanam in the company of Unnikrishnan Potti.

Justice K.T. Sankaran to Oversee Inspection at Sabarimala

In a separate development, former High Court Judge Justice K. T. Sankaran - appointed by the Kerala High Court to oversee the inspection of Sabarimala’s valuables - will head to the shrine this weekend.

He is scheduled to inspect the temple’s strong room and assess the existing assets on Saturday, followed by a visit to Sannidhanam on Sunday to examine the newly gold-plated Dwarapalaka sculptures.

With the SIT now in place and the Devaswom Vigilance ready to submit its findings, the investigation into the missing gold from Sabarimala appears to be entering a decisive phase.