BJP leaders, including V Muraleedharan and K. Surendran, are criticising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence on the Sabarimala gold controversy. They are demanding a CBI probe into the alleged misappropriation of temple funds.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 9 (ANI): Amid the intensifying Sabarimala gold-plating controversy, BJP leaders on Thursday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for remaining silent. BJP leader V Muraleedharan called the response of the state government "highly deplorable" and questioned why the Devaswom Ministry has taken no action against officials involved.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP leader V Muraleedharan also questioned whether the CM's silence is due to the temple being associated with the majority community, rather than any other religious group.

"It's been more than a week since the robbery at Sabarimala came to light... In spite of such a serious incident, the Chief Minister of Kerala has chosen not to utter a single word about the action being taken by the government. This is highly deplorable. Is it because it is an issue concerning the majority community of the state? Is it because this issue concerns a temple and not a place of worship of any other community? Is this the reason why the CM chose not to react?" Muraleedharan said.

He also questioned the Devaswom Minister, who had previously claimed that the current government and the Devaswom Board have nothing to hide. "If that is true, why has no action been taken against the officer found guilty and suspended?" he asked.

He further added, "I would also ask the Devaswom minister, who has been claiming that the present government and the present dispensation of the Devaswom Board and the Devaswom Ministry have nothing to hide. If that is the case, we would like to know why the Devaswom Minister chose not to take any action against the officer who has been found guilty and has been suspended..."

The controversy has triggered protests across the state. In Kochi, BJP workers staged demonstrations in front of Taluk Offices demanding justice, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, former BJP Kerala President K. Surendran accused the state government of misappropriating temple funds, demanding a free and fair investigation, urging that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Speaking at a protest march to the Kozhikode Collectorate, he said, "He looted crores from the Trivandrum Gold smuggling case. They also looted crores from other airport-based gold smuggling cases. Now they are looting the Devaswom treasures, like they recently did in Sabarimala... We are demanding a free and fair enquiry. BJP demands that this case be handed over to the CBI..."

Earlier, the Sabrimala gold-plating controversy intensified, with investigators struggling to trace key records linked to the 30.3 kg of gold and 1,900 kg of copper donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998 for cladding the sanctum sanctorum and wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, in response to ANI, said a detailed probe was underway under High Court supervision.

"The pedestal was recovered from the residence of Unnikrishnan Potty, who himself raised the complaint, which reveals who the culprit is. More facts will emerge as the investigation progresses," the minister said. (ANI)