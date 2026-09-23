Ashley from Kottarakkara got a huge shock when a snake bit him while he was picking up a shirt from the clothesline. But instead of panicking, he caught the snake and took it straight to the hospital.

Kollam: We often hear old sayings about using the same snake to remove its venom. But a young man actually shocked the doctors when he brought the live snake that bit him right into the hospital ward. This crazy incident happened at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

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Ashley, a resident of Pallickal in Kottarakkara, is the man who walked in with the snake. The whole thing started when Ashley was just taking his shirt off the clothesline in his yard. Suddenly, a snake hiding inside the shirt bit him.

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Instead of panicking, Ashley quickly caught the snake. He managed to put the reptile inside a plastic bottle and rushed straight to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. He brought the snake along because he thought the doctors needed to see it to give him the exact anti-venom. Since he reached the hospital right on time, the medical staff gave him the necessary first aid immediately. The doctors said they are currently keeping a close watch on his health condition.