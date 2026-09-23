A special court in Nadapuram sentenced a 56-year-old Kozhikode man to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The man sexually abused a minor child after luring the victim with the promise of showing a Persian cat. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Thonakkara Sebastian.

Kozhikode: A special court sentenced a 56-year-old man to prison for sexually abusing a minor child. The man lured the child by promising to show a Persian cat. Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court Judge Devan K. Menon handed down the verdict against the convict, Thonakkara Sebastian alias Shiju. Sebastian is a resident of Muthukad in Kozhikode. The judge ordered him to serve three years of rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

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The shocking incident took place on February 15, 2025. The child was alone at home during that time. Sebastian visited the house and convinced the child to come along with him to see a Persian cat. He then took the minor to his own house and committed the abuse.

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The victim's family filed a complaint at the Peruvannamuzhi police station. The police registered a case immediately. Inspector M. Manoj and Sub-Inspector Jithin Vas led the probe. They completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet in court. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses and presented 14 documents during the trial. Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Aroor represented the prosecution in this case.