Vidya suffered a heart attack during her arm fat removal surgery. She was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Thiruvalla, but she passed away around 9:30 PM last night. Her family is now blaming the wellness clinic for medical negligence.

Pathanamthitta: A 45-year-old woman lost her life after undergoing a fat removal procedure. The deceased is Vidya V.G, a resident of Madappally in Changanassery. On the 16th of this month, she went to a private wellness clinic located at Idinjillam in Thiruvalla to get the fat removed from her arms.

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During the surgery, Vidya suffered a massive heart attack. The clinic staff immediately shifted her to a private medical college hospital in Thiruvalla. Despite their best efforts, she passed away around 9:30 PM last night. Her family members are now alleging that medical negligence at the clinic caused her death.

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The family has filed a formal complaint with the Thiruvalla police. However, the clinic management has completely denied these allegations. They stated that there was no mistake in the treatment or the anesthesia dosage. The clinic authorities claimed they provided emergency care the moment she got the heart attack and are ready to face any police investigation.

Shockingly, this is not the first time something like this has happened here. Back in 2021, another young woman died after taking treatment at this exact same clinic. Vidya's body is currently at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The police will hand over the body to her family after completing the post-mortem.