The PWD official gained the widow's trust by promising to marry her and then sexually exploited her. The police complaint mentions he also took around five sovereigns of gold from the woman.

Pulpally: Police arrested a 56-year-old PWD official in Wayanad’s Pulpally for allegedly sexually exploiting a widow after promising to marry her. The accused, identified as Subramanian, a resident of Munderi in Kalpetta, works as an official in the PWD building section.

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According to the complaint, Subramanian allegedly established a relationship with the woman by making her believe that he intended to marry her. The woman later approached the police, alleging that he sexually exploited her on the promise of marriage.

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The complaint further alleged that the accused took around five sovereigns of gold from her during the course of their relationship. Police registered a case based on her complaint and subsequently took Subramanian into custody. The arrest was made by the Pulpally police as part of the investigation into the allegations. Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged relationship, the promise of marriage and the transfer of gold.

Following his arrest, Subramanian was produced before a magistrate. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the accused are subject to the legal process. Further details are expected to emerge as police continue their probe into the complaint.