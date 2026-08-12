The Koyilandy court has cleared E.K. Mammad, a Balussery local, in a POCSO case. He was accused of assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The court took this step after a medical exam found no proof of assault and the girl's statement was found to be unreliable.

Kozhikode: A court has cleared a man accused in a POCSO case, saying there was no evidence against him. The Koyilandy court acquitted E.K. Mammad, a resident of Poonath in Balussery, who was arrested by the Balussery police. He was accused of repeatedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The court's decision came after a medical examination failed to prove any sexual assault had taken place.

Kochi Crime: Assault Case Takes Twist With MP's Home Trespass! Read Details

The Balussery police had arrested Mammad on March 31, 2022. The complaint was that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl living next door. He spent 82 days in jail before he got bail, but even then, he couldn't return to his own home. The court dismissed the case, finding the girl's testimony itself was not believable. The medical report also did not find any proof of assault. Mammad has alleged that a policewoman, who is close to the girl's family, is behind the whole case.

Kerala: POCSO Accused Held After Week-Long Manhunt Following Court Escape!