Argentina Football Team and Lionel Messi's visit has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts in October. The minister's conflicting statements and expenditures for his trip to Spain for inviting the team have drawn criticism.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government spent Rs 13 Lakh for Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman's visit to Spain purportedly to invite Argentina Football Team and their talisman Lionel Messi, RTI documents obtained by Asianet News revealed. The minister had earlier claimed that bringing Messi wouldn't cost the government a ‘single rupee’. The Minister had confirmed that Messi and Argentina would not visit India due to scheduling conflicts. Efforts were made to bring Messi to Kerala in October, but the parties involved later informed that he would be unavailable during that month. Since the sponsors had stipulated October as the only possible timeframe, it was finalized that the Argentine football legend would not be coming.

Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter TV Broadcasting Corporation, said that the company paid Rs 130 crore to the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to bring the Argentinian national football team, including Lionel Messi, to Kerala. He had added that if the AFA fails to honour the agreement after receiving the payment, it would constitute a breach of contract, which could lead to legal action. “Reporter Broadcasting has received an official email from the AFA confirming the receipt of the full amount. the payment was made on June 6 using personal funds rather than public contributions. Contract confidentiality prevents the release of payment documents,” he added.

Did the Sports Minister Lie?

V Abdurahiman had justified Argentina team's visit by claiming it wouldn't burden the state treasury. However, the document obtained by Asianet News proves V Abdurahman's claims false. The Sports Minister, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, and Department Director went to Madrid, Spain, in September 2024 to invite Messi and the Argentina team. The government admits this trip cost Rs. 13,04,434. So, the foreign trip to bring Messi cost lakhs, and that too during the week Argentina played World Cup qualifiers at home!

The minister, who had earlier announced plans to construct a ₹75 crore stadium in Malappuram and facilitate Messi’s visit to the state, has made little visible progress on either front. With mounting criticism, he has now shifted the blame to sponsors and turned his ire toward the media, raising serious questions about transparency and whether the people of Kerala were misled.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is scheduled for a high-profile tour across India from December 13 to 15 this year. Messi will travel to three major cities—Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi—participating in celebrations that pay tribute to his illustrious football career and lasting impact on the sport.