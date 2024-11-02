Thrissur Pooram disruption: Medical team testifies against former city police commissioner Ankit Ashok

A special investigation team is probing the disruption at Thrissur Pooram, recording statements from medical staff on duty. They're checking for official lapses and have already received testimony against former City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok, who allegedly reprimanded the medical team over an ambulance's movement despite a police officer being in control.

Thrissur Pooram disruption: Medical team testifies against former city police commissioner Ankit Ashok dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Thrissur: A special investigation team has begun recording statements in the case of the disruption during the Thrissur Pooram. The SIT has recorded statements from the members of the medical team, who were on duty at Swaraj Round on the day of the event. The key aim is to identify any potential lapses at the official level, with investigators asking, "Did you observe anything unusual?" The government had previously announced a three-tier investigation into the incident.

Notably, the medical team has provided testimony against former City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok. According to their statements, Ankit Ashok reprimanded the medical team over the phone regarding the movement of an ambulance during Thrissur Pooram. He allegedly scolded them upon seeing the ambulance operating on MG Road, despite a police officer being on duty inside the vehicle. The medical team asserts that they were unjustly reprimanded, as the police officer was in control of the ambulance's operations.

