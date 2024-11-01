Kerala police report accuse Karnataka BJP MLA of funneling hawala fund to Kodakara

Kerala Police have accused a BJP MLA from Karnataka of funneling Rs 41.48 crore into Kodakara through hawala channels, with Rs 14.4 crore from Karnataka and Rs 27 crore from other routes. Rs 7.90 crore were stolen in Kodakara, and Rs 33.50 crore were distributed across Kerala constituencies.

Thrissur: Kerala Police have claimed that a BJP MLA from Karnataka was involved in funneling hawala money into Kodakara, as detailed in a report submitted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This information comes from the testimony of Dharmarajan, a hawala dealer and accused in the case, who confessed to police during their investigation.

According to Dharmarajan, a total of Rs 41.48 crore was transferred from Karnataka to Kerala through hawala channels, intended for the BJP. Of this amount, Rs 14.4 crore originated from Karnataka, while another Rs 27 crore came through various other hawala routes. Rs 7.90 crore were reported stolen in Kodakara. The police report indicates that Rs 33.50 crore were distributed across different constituencies in the state and includes a list of hawala routes.

The police have specifically named BJP state president K. Surendran, organizational secretary M. Ganeshan, and office secretary Gireesan Nair as individuals who handled the hawala funds. The report calls for the ED to investigate these hawala money transactions linked to the last assembly elections.

In a related statement to Asianet News, Praseetha Azhikode claimed that the funds associated with the Kodakara model money reached all constituencies where BJP candidates contested during the 2021 elections. She noted that Rs 3.5 crore were funneled into Bathery and indicated that BJP President K. Surendran oversaw these transactions. Praseetha asserted that no action had been taken despite presenting evidence. Additionally, she stated that Rs 25 lakh were given to CK Janu under the pretext of puja items.

