Controversy erupts in Kerala after posters of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders paraded on elephants (WATCH)

A cultural festival in Kerala's Palakkad sparked outrage after posters of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders were displayed, with BJP accusing the state government of supporting terrorism.

Palakkad: A recent cultural festival in Kerala's Palakkad has sparked nationwide outrage after posters of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh were displayed atop tuskers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Kerala Congress leaders and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) government of supporting "anti-national and terror activities" for Muslim appeasement to gain votes.

BJP state general secretary C. Krishnakumar has filed complaints against the festival organizers, demanding an investigation and legal action against those involved. The complaint named Mohammed Koopam, KP Sreenivasan, and Shabeer MN, the president, secretary, and treasurer of the Thrithala Fest, respectively.

BJP Kerala president K. Surendran alleged that radical elements are operating in the state and claimed that only the BJP is against such terrorist activities. He criticized the Kerala state government for not taking legal action against the rally organizers, despite allegations that a Hamas leader virtually participated in the rally.

“Urus festival held in Palakkad showcased images of Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar on elephant carriages as part of their parade while Communist minister and former Congress MLA were present for the celebration. What message does this display communicate? Why is Pinarayi Vijayan silent again? If he has some courage left, take action,” said Surendran.

The controversy has led to a war of words between the BJP and the CPI(M) government in Kerala. Surendran further demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to step down, accusing him of failing to handle situations in the state.

