Kerala Weather, April 26: Morning sunshine, afternoon showers; see updates
Kerala Weather, April 26: Morning hours may begin with partial sunshine in places like Kochi and Kozhikode. The afternoon is likely to bring occasional rain, particularly in southern districts such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. Let’s read the city-wise weather forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
Kochi will begin the day with sunshine, but the weather is expected to turn mainly cloudy by the afternoon. There’s a chance of thunderstorms developing in some parts.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kozhikode will see a partly sunny day with high humidity levels, especially during the late morning and early afternoon.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
A cloudy day with occasional rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Commuters and outdoor workers should be cautious.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Cloudy skies and chances of occasional rain and a thunderstorm later in the day. Heavy downpours in short bursts are possible.