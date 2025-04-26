Image Credit : Freepik

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31.6°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 38.3°C

Kochi will begin the day with sunshine, but the weather is expected to turn mainly cloudy by the afternoon. There’s a chance of thunderstorms developing in some parts.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Kozhikode will see a partly sunny day with high humidity levels, especially during the late morning and early afternoon.