'Everyday at 3 am': Kerala man files complaint against neighbour's rooster for disturbing sleep, wins battle

In a bizarre incident, an elderly man in Pallickal in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, filed a complaint against his neighbour's rooster for disturbing his early morning sleep.

'Everyday at 3 am': Kerala man files complaint against neighbour's rooster for disturbing sleep, wins battle
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, an elderly man in Pallickal in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, filed a complaint against his neighbour's rooster for disturbing his early morning sleep. Radhakrishna Kurup, struggling with health issues, had been unable to afford a peaceful sleep because every morning, without fail, at 3 am his neighbor Anil Kumar’s rooster would start crowing relentlessly.

The incessant noise turned his nights into a torment, pushing him to seek legal intervention.

Kurup lodged a formal complaint with the Adoor Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), calling the rooster’s crowing a persistent nuisance. The trivial matter soon gained official attention, as the RDO took the case seriously and initiated an inquiry.

Both Kurup and Kumar were summoned for a discussion, and officials even conducted an on-site inspection to verify the claim. Their findings confirmed that Kumar’s roosters were housed on the upper floor of his residence, and their noise disturbed Kurup's sleep.

Taking swift action, the RDO ruled in favor of Kurup, directing Kumar to relocate the poultry shed to the southern side of his property, away from his elderly neighbor’s home. To ensure compliance, a strict deadline of 14 days was set for the move.

