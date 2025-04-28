The CMF Phone 2 Pro has launched in India with enhanced features and a sleek design. It boasts a powerful processor, impressive camera system, and long-lasting battery, all at a competitive price.

The much awaited CMF Phone 2 Pro has now arrived in India, becoming the first Pro model in the CMF portfolio. With its elegant aluminum camera ring, distinctive stainless steel screws, and a compact 7.8mm thickness, the gadget is a clear improvement over the CMF Phone 1. The smartphone comes in four colors—white, black, light green, and orange—and has additional features in addition to improved performance.

Here is all the information you need to know about the features, specs, and cost of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Display and processor

The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen of the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a peak brightness of 3000 nits, 1.07 billion colors, and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The updated MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G chipset, which was constructed using a 4nm technology, is housed within the smartphone along with up to 8GB of RAM.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Battery and camera

A 5000mAh battery powers it, and 33W rapid charging is supported. To control thermal performance during prolonged gaming or multitasking, the gadget has a cryogenic frame, a heat pipe, and sophisticated liquid cooling. Regarding the camera, it has an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP main shooter. The gadget has a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Based on Android 15, the tablet comes with Nothing OS 3.2. The phone also comes with the Essential Space, which made its debut with the Nothing Phone 3a series. Additionally, it provides "Privacy Space," which allows you to secure private files and programs separately from the main lock screen.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price and offers

The base model of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, costs Rs 18,999. The most expensive model, which has 256GB and 8GB of RAM, costs Rs 20,999. The gadget will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Nothing's e-store, Croma, and Vijay Sales beginning on May 5. Customers can receive a Rs 1,000 exchange incentive in addition to a Rs 1,000 introduction offer.

What else was announced?

Today, the business introduced three new earphones in India in addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro. CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2+, and CMF Buds 2a are all included in this. Yes, terminology may be perplexing. However, the primary distinction between them is that the Buds 2a have ANC up to 42 dB and a battery life of 35.5 hours, while the Buds 2 have ANC up to 48 dB and a battery life of 55 hours.

Conversely, Buds 2+ have a 61-hour battery life and an ANC of up to 50dB. High-resolution LDAC certification is also supported by the latter. In India, the prices of the Buds 2a, 2, 699, and 2+ are Rs 2,199, Rs 2,699, and Rs 3,299, respectively.