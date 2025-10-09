Three opposition MLAs were suspended from the Kerala Legislative Assembly for allegedly assaulting the Assembly Chief Marshal. The incident, which left the official needing surgery, occurred during an ongoing protest.

Thiruvananthapuram: A dramatic turn of events unfolded in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday as three opposition MLAs were suspended for allegedly assaulting a senior security official during an ongoing protest.

The suspended legislators - Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph - face action for attacking Assembly Chief Marshal Shibu, the officer responsible for maintaining security in the House. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, the scuffle left Shibu with a serious hand injury that will require surgery.

Rajesh told the Assembly that the opposition’s protest “crossed the line,” making it clear that physical assaults on staff would not be tolerated. He presented a resolution to suspend the three MLAs, which was promptly approved by Speaker A N Shamseer. The injured Chief Marshal has since been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where doctors have confirmed he will undergo surgery.

Protests linked to Sabarimala gold theft row

This latest incident comes amid a heated standoff in the Assembly, now in its fourth consecutive day. The opposition has been disrupting proceedings to demand the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan over the alleged sale of Dwarapalaka sculptures from Sabarimala temple to a millionaire.

Opposition leaders accuse the minister of failing to act against those involved in the scandal, escalating their agitation to a boycott of Assembly sessions until their demands are met.

M B Rajesh lashed out at the opposition leader, saying he was “behaving like a gangster,” while Minister V N Vasavan reiterated that he had no intention of stepping down.