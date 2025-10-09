A husband who attempted suicide by jumping from a building after strangling his sick wife to death at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has also died. The deceased are Jayanthi and Bhasuran, natives of Karakulam.

Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic incident at a private hospital in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram has left an entire community in shock after a husband killed his ailing wife and then took his own life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victims have been identified as Jayanthi (62) and her husband Bhasuran (73), residents of Karakulam. Jayanthi, a kidney patient, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 1, with Bhasuran staying by her side as her caretaker.

Hospital Staff Witnessed Husband’s Fatal Jump

In the early hours of the morning, hospital staff witnessed a horrifying scene. Nurses saw Bhasuran jump from the fifth-floor staircase of the hospital. Alarmed, they rushed to the couple’s room to inform about the incident - only to find Jayanthi lifeless, strangled with a blood transfusion tube.

Family’s Struggle With Debt

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that the family’s ongoing financial crisis may have driven the couple to this tragedy. The daughter of the deceased, who lives with them, disclosed to the Medical College police that money troubles had been weighing heavily on the family. The couple’s son is currently living abroad.

After his fall, Bhasuran was admitted to the intensive care unit but succumbed to his injuries within hours.