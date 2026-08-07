Three men have been arrested in Perumbavoor for attacking another man outside a bar. The whole fight started on Thursday night because one of the accused got angry after the bar's door accidentally hit him on his way out. The police have now arrested all three from different locations.

Kochi: Police have arrested three men for allegedly creating a ruckus and attacking a man in the parking area of a bar in Perumbavoor. The accused have been identified as Sijil (52) of Karattu Pallikkara Nellippillil, Baiju (48) of Eeyam Kuzhiyil, and Shanavas (40) of Marampilly Puthenpurackal.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the trio had reportedly been drinking at the bar. According to police, the trouble began when the men were leaving the premises and the swinging door of the bar accidentally hit one of them. What started as a minor incident soon escalated into a heated argument.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly turned violent and attacked a man identified as Abhishek in the parking area. He was reportedly assaulted without any serious provocation, highlighting how a trivial trigger led to a major confrontation.

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Following a complaint filed by the victim, the Perumbavoor police launched an investigation and initiated a search for the accused. The three men were later tracked down and arrested from different locations.

The investigation team was led by Inspector L. Anilkumar and included Sub-Inspectors Asirif Shafique, Jojo George, K. Adarsh, and P. K. Vinas. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.

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