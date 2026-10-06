A moving motorcycle suddenly caught fire and burnt down completely in Nilambur today. The rider noticed smoke coming from the engine and quickly jumped off the bike. This quick thinking prevented a major tragedy. Authorities are checking the exact cause.

Malappuram: A moving motorcycle suddenly caught fire in Nilambur today afternoon. The rider showed great presence of mind and stopped the bike right on time. He jumped off the vehicle and escaped a major tragedy.

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The rider first noticed thick smoke coming out from the engine area while he was driving. He immediately pulled the bike to the side of the road. He then got off the vehicle and moved to a safe distance. The fire spread very fast right after he stepped away. The flames quickly covered the front section and the rest of the bike in just a few seconds. The motorcycle burnt down completely. This sudden fire created panic in the area for some time.

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The rider did not suffer any injuries in this scary incident. The motorcycle, however, is completely destroyed. Officials do not know the exact reason behind the fire yet. They are checking if a technical fault or some other issue caused the accident. Experts have issued a strict warning after this incident. They advise all riders to stop their vehicles immediately and move away if they notice any unusual smoke or heat during their journey.