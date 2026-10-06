A drunken fight broke out at a quarters in Aanappara on the 3rd of this month around 9 PM. Panneerselvam and Sekharan attacked Laiju and Shafeeq with a machete. Laiju died from his injuries.

Wayanad: Pulpally police have arrested two men after a drunken brawl ended in murder. A 40-year-old man died and his friend suffered serious injuries in the attack. The arrested men are T.S. Sekharan (52) from Chekadi Thonikkadavu and Panneerselvam Kathan (59) from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. The deceased is Laiju (40), a native of Thamarassery Malapuram Appurathu Poyyil. His friend Shafeeq (35), who hails from Kollam, is currently getting treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for his injuries.

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The incident happened on the 3rd of this month at around 9 PM. Laiju and Shafeeq were staying at a quarters in Aanappara. A fight started while they were drinking. Panneerselvam and Sekharan then attacked the two friends with a machete. Laiju suffered severe injuries and passed away the very next day.

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