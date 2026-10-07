The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-72 lottery results on October 7, 2026. The weekly Wednesday draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-72 results have been announced for Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lottery participants can now check their tickets against the winning numbers released for the different prize categories.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-72 draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the biggest attractions of the weekly Kerala lottery. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize offers Rs 5 lakh. Several other prize categories are also included in the draw, along with a consolation prize for eligible tickets.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is conducted every Wednesday, with tickets priced at Rs 50. The draw takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The official result is issued by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, and ticket holders are advised to carefully match their complete ticket details with the published result before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-72 Lottery Result Today (October 7): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-72 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DR895405

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 895405

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DS506782

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DY182714

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0279, 0708, 2795, 3355, 4224, 4964, 5629, 5876, 6164, 6517, 6571, 7045, 7251, 8278, 8569, 8702, 8944, 8981, 9344

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 9264, 6339, 4409, 0102, 3300, 0515

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0460, 0750, 0753, 0876, 1372, 1450, 1545, 1885, 2594, 3057, 3381, 3512, 3734, 3950, 5021, 5160, 5755, 6491, 7075, 7368, 8206, 8524, 8595, 8986, 9625

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0293, 0335, 0445, 0642, 0890, 1062, 1069, 1082, 1136, 1418, 1488, 1508, 1522, 1695, 1703, 1775, 1988, 2015, 2025, 2259, 2345, 2492, 2685, 2915, 2989, 3040, 3243, 3339, 3362, 3376, 3676, 3779, 3831, 3872, 3880, 3925, 4004, 4035, 4310, 4351, 4547, 4874, 4945, 4950, 5075, 5078, 5116, 5131, 5447, 5454, 5547, 5638, 5855, 5984, 6246, 6312, 6696, 7011, 7072, 7689, 8276, 8296, 8397, 8469, 8856, 8884, 8893, 8930, 9121, 9153, 9247, 9269, 9289, 9378, 9803, 9914

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0050, 0244, 0530, 0575, 0651, 0658, 1022, 1060, 1242, 1621, 1652, 1663, 1698, 1720, 1860, 2019, 2277, 2565, 2591, 2643, 2735, 2758, 3257, 3313, 3371, 3390, 3393, 3395, 3537, 3778, 3921, 4011, 4053, 4068, 4500, 4645, 4695, 4712, 4746, 4816, 4818, 4875, 5008, 5093, 5110, 5112, 5341, 5572, 5578, 5698, 5733, 5776, 5983, 5993, 6108, 6141, 6225, 6533, 6553, 6770, 6809, 6834, 6909, 7150, 7380, 7387, 7417, 7695, 7816, 7886, 7928, 7932, 7967, 8019, 8072, 8079, 8131, 8239, 8337, 8448, 8496, 8508, 8531, 8571, 8586, 8603, 8652, 8715, 8869, 8903, 9198, 9455, 9519, 9552, 9569, 9785

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0111, 0159, 0260, 0326, 0414, 0494, 0504, 0505, 0548, 0553, 0568, 0659, 0761, 0774, 0896, 1028, 1048, 1101, 1142, 1157, 1226, 1340, 1349, 1419, 1440, 1484, 1512, 1613, 1702, 1712, 1759, 1789, 2045, 2155, 2198, 2202, 2214, 2229, 2238, 2335, 2399, 2546, 2670, 2768, 2976, 3017, 3080, 3141, 3303, 3422, 3435, 3466, 3502, 3621, 3677, 3693, 3730, 3789, 3822, 3850, 4255, 4357, 4400, 4466, 4678, 4708, 4737, 4764, 5014, 5030, 5049, 5140, 5162, 5370, 5467, 5517, 5779, 5781, 5803, 5870, 5887, 5921, 6021, 6071, 6199, 6281, 6391, 6453, 6503, 6642, 6800, 6877, 6908, 6950, 6952, 7313, 7358, 7410, 7452, 7481, 7510, 7552, 7593, 7619, 7793, 7818, 7841, 7917, 7946, 8080, 8102, 8142, 8219, 8234, 8286, 8427, 8434, 8481, 8484, 8500, 8679, 8734, 8908, 8912, 8974, 9024, 9306, 9349, 9352, 9380, 9409, 9509, 9530, 9658, 9767, 9794, 9971, 9982

Those who believe they have won should preserve their original ticket safely and follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed procedure for prize claims. Winners should also verify the result through the official lottery publication before taking further action.

The DL-72 result comes a week after the previous Dhanalekshmi draw, DL-71, held on September 30. The latest draw has once again generated considerable interest among Kerala lottery players hoping for a life-changing win.

As the winning numbers are updated, participants should check the relevant prize category carefully and ensure that the lottery draw number, series and ticket number match correctly. Any result circulating through unofficial social media accounts should be cross-checked against the official result.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (06/10/2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-540 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner