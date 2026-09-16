A one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl lost her life to a severe fever in Meppayur. The child, identified as Dhruva, was the daughter of Samil and Anjana from Edathilmukku Panoli.

Kozhikode: A one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl died while undergoing treatment for fever at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The tragic incident occurred in Meppayur, Kozhikode, leaving the child’s family and relatives in shock. The deceased has been identified as Dhruva, the daughter of Samil and Anjana, residents of Edathilmukku Panoli. According to reports, the little girl had developed a fever and was subsequently admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Chavakkad Bus Accident: Pregnant Woman’s Narrow Escape Caught on CCTV!

Doctors were treating Dhruva at the hospital, where she remained under medical care as her condition was monitored. Despite receiving treatment, the child’s condition reportedly worsened, and she passed away yesterday evening. The sudden death of the one-and-a-half-year-old has left her family devastated. Relatives and local residents expressed grief over the loss of the young child.

Visa Fraud: Man Arrested for Duping Youth of Rs 3.25 Lakh With Fake Canada Job Offer!

The exact cause of the fever and the circumstances surrounding the child’s death have not been detailed in the available information. Further medical details, including whether any specific infection or illness was identified, are awaited. The incident has brought attention to the seriousness of fever-related illnesses among young children, particularly when symptoms persist or worsen. The family is currently mourning the loss of Dhruva, whose death has left the local community deeply saddened.