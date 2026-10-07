The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Dhanalekshmi DL-72 draw on October 7, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. This anticipated lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-72 draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, and lottery enthusiasts across the state are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers. The results have not been announced yet. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is conducted every Wednesday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, with the draw scheduled for 3 PM.

The DL-72 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The official winning numbers are expected to be released after the draw, following which ticket holders can check their numbers against the published result. Until the official announcement is made, participants should avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating online.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-72 lottery carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, while the second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. The draw also includes several other prize categories and a consolation prize.

The Kerala lottery results are generally published after the draw proceedings are completed. The official result is issued by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, and winners should verify their tickets against the official result document before making any claim.

For those holding a Dhanalekshmi DL-72 ticket, the key details to keep in mind are the draw date, draw number and ticket number. Once the results are announced, this page can be updated with the complete winning numbers across the different prize categories.

The excitement surrounding today's draw is expected to build as the 3 PM draw time approaches. Participants are advised to keep their original tickets safely and check the official results once they are released.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: DL-72 winning numbers are currently awaited. The latest result information will be updated after the Dhanalekshmi draw is announced. Until then, ticket holders should wait for the official result rather than treating social media posts or unofficial claims as confirmed results.