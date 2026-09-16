A pregnant woman got injured after she fell out of a moving bus in Chavakkad. The victim, Fatima, daughter of Thekkancheri Puzhangara Jaleel, was immediately rushed to Chavakkad Hayath Hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was injured after she fell from a moving bus in Chavakkad, Thrissur, on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at around 8:30 AM and was reportedly captured on a CCTV camera, with the footage of the frightening fall now circulating. The woman, identified as Fatima, daughter of Thekkancheri Puzhangara Jaleel, is a student at Mammiyoor Little Flower College. She had boarded a Palayur-bound bus from the bus stand and was travelling towards the Kunnamkulam route when the incident occurred.

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According to reports, Fatima fell through the open door of the moving bus as it took a turn towards the South Bypass. She fell onto the road, sustaining severe injuries in the incident. The sudden fall reportedly left those nearby shocked, with people immediately rushing to help her. Locals quickly took Fatima to Chavakkad Hayath Hospital, where she received medical treatment for her injuries. After receiving the necessary treatment, she was reportedly discharged and returned home.

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The CCTV footage shows the moment of the fall and has since drawn attention on social media. The incident has also raised concerns about passenger safety and the risks posed by open bus doors while vehicles are in motion.