Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse facing execution in Yemen, awaits the outcome of crucial talks with the victim's family. Mediation efforts led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar and a respected Sufi scholar offer a glimmer of hope.

New Delhi: Efforts to save Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya from the death penalty in Yemen have entered a crucial stage, with another round of high-level discussions scheduled for today. Nimisha, imprisoned in Yemen for the murder of Yemeni national Talal, faces execution tomorrow unless an agreement can be reached with the victim’s family.

Key Meeting Scheduled with Victim’s Family

A pivotal meeting will take place today at 10 AM Yemen time (12 PM IST) with Talal's family, facilitated by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar. A close relative of Talal—who also serves as Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Yemeni Shura Council—will participate in the talks. His involvement is seen as highly significant, as he is also a disciple of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, a respected Sufi scholar who intervened in the case.

Diplomatic and Religious Intervention Offers Hope

According to a statement from Kanthapuram’s office, ongoing efforts following his intervention have shown positive signs. It was through his mediation, along with the influence of Sheikh Habib Umar, that contact was finally established with Talal’s family. This was a breakthrough, as prior attempts to reach out had failed due to the highly emotional and tribal sensitivities surrounding the murder, especially in Talal’s native region of Dhamar.

The Chief Justice’s participation, both as a family member and a follower of the influential Sufi order, is viewed as a hopeful development. It is expected that he will not only work to persuade the family toward a blood money settlement but also meet with Yemen's Attorney General today to seek a postponement of the execution.

Execution Postponement Sought Amid Final Talks

Kanthapuram’s office stated that today’s meeting aims to arrive at a final decision on whether the family will accept blood money in lieu of the execution. The Yemeni government is reportedly considering Kanthapuram’s formal request to delay the execution, currently scheduled for tomorrow, allowing time for negotiations to conclude.

As discussions resume today, hopes are high that a breakthrough can be achieved in time to save Nimisha from the gallows.