Tomy Thomas, husband of Nimisha Priya, expresses optimism about her release from death row in Yemen. He cites ongoing support from both the central and state governments, and their active involvement in negotiations.

Thiruvananthapuram: Tomy Thomas, husband of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya—who faces the death penalty in Yemen—has expressed optimism about her release. Speaking to Asianet News, Tomy said he recently met with several officials, including the Governor of Kerala, who assured him of all possible assistance in the matter.

Tomy stated that both the central and state governments are actively involved in efforts to secure Nimisha's release. He remains in regular phone contact with her and is holding onto hope as diplomatic channels continue to be explored.

While the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen has not yet demanded "blood money"—a traditional form of compensation that could potentially lead to a pardon—Tomy said he is prepared to provide it if requested.

He attributed the delay in her release primarily to the absence of formal diplomatic ties between India and Yemen, which has complicated negotiations.

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking diplomatic intervention to save an Indian nurse, Nimisha Priya, who is scheduled to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing on July 14 after advocate Subhash Chandran KR said diplomatic channels need to be explored at the earliest.

He submitted that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under Sharia law can be explored.

The family of the deceased may pardon the Kerala nurse if blood money is paid, he submitted.

The bench asked the counsel to serve the copy of the petition to the Attorney General and sought his assistance.

Background

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen.