Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging immediate intervention to secure the release of Nimisha Priya.

Nimisha Priya death penalty: The Central government has informed the Supreme Court that it can do nothing more to avoid the execution of Nimisha Priya, who is in a Yemeni jail. The Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help the Kerala nurse and that the only remaining option was for the family to accept the blood money, in which the Indian government has limitations to interfere.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the Indian government had made all efforts to save Nimisha Priya's life. “There's a point till which the Indian government can go. We have reached that. Yemen is not like any other part of the world. We didn't want to complicate situation by going public, we are trying at private level. We have sought the assistance of a Sheikh, and other influential people there. All that is being done,” he stated, adding that blood money is a private negotiation and there are restrictions for diplomatic talks.

The petition was filed by Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, who urged for anybody from the government to negotiate with the officials to prevent the death penalty. “The Mother of the nurse is in Yemen, but she is a domestic worker. We are requesting efforts of the Centre to negotiate with the victim's family. The only way to avoid death sentence is the family being convinced. Let funds not be an issue,” they added. The court said it would be sad if Nimisha loses her life, posting the matter for Friday.

Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging immediate intervention to secure the release of Nimisha Priya. “The Kerala government stands firmly with all those working towards her exoneration and safe return. It is learnt from Media that the execution has been fixed for July 16. Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the PM to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Nimisha Priya,” he said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Nimisha went to Yemen with her husband and daughter in 2008. Six years later, her family returned home due to financial difficulties. A year later, she started a clinic there with the help of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi for livelihood. However, he had allegedly subjected her to severe physical and mental abuse. In 2017, Nimisha Priya was arrested after she reportedly administered a sedative to him, which led to his collapse and subsequent death.

K Babu, chairman of the council and Nenmara MLA, said that it was unfortunate that the authorities have decided to carry on with the execution. “Nimisha Priya's mother met her and spoke to her directly. The state and central governments intervened well without any lapses," he had stated. Several MPs, including John Brittas and K Radhakrishnan, had written to the Centre requesting urgent intervention.