TN Prathapan has filed a police complaint against Union Minister Suresh Gopi alleging that Gopi illegally transferred his vote to Thrissur just before the last Lok Sabha elections through fraudulent means, including a false affidavit.

Thrissur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member TN Prathapan has filed a complaint against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, alleging that his transfer of voter registration to Thrissur ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections was illegal and part of a criminal conspiracy. The complaint states that Gopi, a permanent resident of Thiruvananthapuram, fraudulently added his name to the Thrissur voter list using illegal methods, including a false affidavit. According to Prathapan, Suresh Gopi's name was allegedly added to booth number 115 in the Thrissur constituency despite the Representation of the People Act allowing only permanent residents to vote in a given booth. Prathapan noted that for decades, Gopi and his family have lived at house number 22/1788 in the Sasthamangalam division of the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Their names still appear in the Sasthamangalam voter list even after Gopi’s appointment as Union Minister, which, he claims, confirms the fraudulent nature of the Thrissur registration. Gopi last cast his vote at booth 115 just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Voter registration requires proof of residence and a signed declaration, but Prathapan alleges that the documents Gopi submitted in Thrissur were false. He further claimed that eleven people, including Gopi and his brother, registered under the same Thrissur address using similar methods. Under the Indian Penal Code, Prathapan argued, these actions amount to a criminal offence. He demanded a thorough investigation, the registration of a case, and the removal of such “fake voters” from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Gopi, who is already facing trial in a similar matter, should not be allowed to continue as a public representative if found guilty, Prathapan said.

He also stated that he would file a complaint with the Central Election Commission seeking immediate action. The written complaint was handed over in person to the Thrissur City Police Commissioner, accompanied by DCC President Joseph Tajet and AICC member Anil Akkara.

Kerala Minister Calls for Suresh Gopi's Resignation

Meanwhile, the Thrissur vote fraud controversy has deepened with fresh allegations that Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi’s brother holds dual voter registrations. Records show Subhash Gopi’s name on electoral rolls in both Thrissur and Kollam, with his Kollam vote registered at the family home, Lakshmi Nivas, under booth number 84 in the Eravipuram constituency. It is yet to be confirmed whether he voted there. The scandal has widened further, with reports that Haridasan, a BJP candidate in the Velur Panchayat under the Alathur constituency, and Suresh Gopi’s former driver, Ajayakumar, were both added to the rolls at Capital Village Flats in Poonkunnam.

Congress leader Sandeep Warrier has also alleged that BJP state vice president V. Unnikrishnan, a native of Malappuram, voted in Thrissur. Unnikrishnan has claimed his inclusion in the Thrissur voter list was legitimate, citing his year-and-a-half residence there for party organizational work. Amid these mounting allegations, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has called for Suresh Gopi’s resignation.