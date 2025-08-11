Delhi Police on Monday detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.

Delhi Police on Monday detained senior INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Rahul Gandhi said, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai. (They are afraid, the Government is a coward)."

INDIA Bloc Protest

INDIA bloc MPs on Monday held a protest march against the Election Commission over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegation of the "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Delhi Police were seen stopping the MPs who were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan.

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged “voter theft”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that the Opposition MPs have sought no permission for the march.

Deepak Purohit, Joint CP New Delhi said, "The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation... If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI..."

Meanwhile, New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "There was a permission for 30 MPs from the Election Commission. Since they were in large numbers, we detained them. We have informed them that 30 MPs will be allowed (to meet ECI)...

Responding to the Police statement, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, “They never give permission. They are using political language on the directions of the government. Entire Opposition will take out the march under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. They will try to stop us, but we will try our best to reach EC's office.”