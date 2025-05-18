Kozhikode: Two children were injured in separate stray dog attacks in Kozhikode, India. The incidents took place in Kuttchipara in Kozhikode city and Kavilumpara Chathankottunada in Kuttiadi, Kozhikode. Disturbing footage has emerged of a five-year-old boy being chased and attacked by a stray dog in Kuttchipara, within the Kozhikode Corporation limits.

The attack occurred while the child was playing just 50 meters from his home. The stray dog chased the boy, biting him on his hands and legs. The video shows the dog repeatedly biting the child after he fell to the ground. The incident happened yesterday evening, and the child was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. The boy's father expressed his anguish, stating that it's impossible to let children play outside due to the stray dog menace and that animals seem to be valued more than human lives.

He added that if children stay indoors, they are glued to mobile phones, but if they are allowed to play outside, they face the threat of stray dog attacks. The stray dog problem is severe in the area, he said. The injured child had to receive injections, including on his head. In another incident, a two-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog in Kavilumpara Chathankottunada in Kuttiadi. The victim, Sahran, son of Pattayatt Najeeb, was playing near his house this morning when the attack happened. He was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.