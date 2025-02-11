Kerala: 11-year-old boy dies of rabies weeks after stray dog attack in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: An 11-year-old boy from Charummood, identified as Shravan D. Krishna, has died due to rabies infection. He passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

On February 6, his family took him to the hospital after he developed symptoms of rabies. However, it was later revealed that he had been bitten by a stray dog two weeks earlier while riding his bicycle. The boy did not inform his family about the incident, and since there were no significant injuries, the attack went unnoticed.

As his health deteriorated, he initially sought treatment for fever at a hospital in Nooranad. When his condition worsened and symptoms of rabies appeared, he was shifted to a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

The boy’s friends later informed his parents that he had been attacked by a stray dog near his house. He had fallen from his bicycle during the attack and sustained a minor scratch on his thigh. It remains unclear whether the wound was caused by the dog's claws. Following the incident, local residents and children in the area have received preventive vaccinations.

