The results for the Sthree Sakthi SS 519 lottery are out! The first prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second prize winner will take home ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for its Sthree Sakthi SS 519 draw. The draw was held today at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

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The top prize is a whopping ₹1 crore. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh. A single ticket for the Sthree Sakthi lottery costs just ₹50.

Here are the winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS 519 lottery:

First Prize - ₹1 Crore

SR 502927

Consolation Prize - ₹5,000

SO 502927

SP 502927

SS 502927

ST 502927

SU 502927

SV 502927

SW 502927

SX 502927

SY 502927

SZ 502927

Second Prize - ₹30 Lakh

ST 629044

Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh

SV 550642

Fourth Prize - ₹5,000

0780 1235 1305 1845 2117 2779 3171 3648 4387 4848 5015 5258 5962 7326 7794 7835 8016 8502 9261

Fifth Prize - ₹2,000

0592 3200 4033 5509 7296 7880

Sixth Prize - ₹1,000

0270 0315 0552 1162 1400 1459 1912 2218 2374 2670 2799 5078 5348 5374 5619 6053 6073 6719 7433 7978 8277 8306 8949 9087 9759

Seventh Prize - ₹500

Eighth Prize - ₹200

Ninth Prize - ₹100