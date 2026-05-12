The results for the Sthree Sakthi SS 519 lottery are out! The first prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second prize winner will take home ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for its Sthree Sakthi SS 519 draw. The draw was held today at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
The top prize is a whopping ₹1 crore. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh. A single ticket for the Sthree Sakthi lottery costs just ₹50.
Here are the winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS 519 lottery:
First Prize - ₹1 Crore
SR 502927
Consolation Prize - ₹5,000
SO 502927
SP 502927
SS 502927
ST 502927
SU 502927
SV 502927
SW 502927
SX 502927
SY 502927
SZ 502927
Second Prize - ₹30 Lakh
ST 629044
Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh
SV 550642
Fourth Prize - ₹5,000
0780 1235 1305 1845 2117 2779 3171 3648 4387 4848 5015 5258 5962 7326 7794 7835 8016 8502 9261
Fifth Prize - ₹2,000
0592 3200 4033 5509 7296 7880
Sixth Prize - ₹1,000
0270 0315 0552 1162 1400 1459 1912 2218 2374 2670 2799 5078 5348 5374 5619 6053 6073 6719 7433 7978 8277 8306 8949 9087 9759
Seventh Prize - ₹500
Eighth Prize - ₹200
Ninth Prize - ₹100