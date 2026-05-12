BJP leader S Suresh slammed the Congress-led UDF for not naming a CM and the LDF for not declaring a LoP nine days after the poll results. He alleged a split in Congress as top leaders meet in Delhi to decide on the CM face.

General Secretary of Keralam BJP, S Suresh, on Tuesday slammed the United Democratic Front in the State for failing to announce a name for the Chief Ministerial position while lashing out at the Left Democratic Front for not declaring a Leader of Opposition.

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Suresh alleged that despite nine days after the declaration of Assembly poll resuts that potrayed a sweeping win for the Congress-led UDF the Congress high command has not declared a CM face indicated a split within the party. The BJP leader said, "It has been nine days since the election results came out. Keralam has been without a Chief Minister and a Leader of the Opposition for nine days. All I can say is, enlightened Keralam should be ashamed. The Congress high command still can't make a decision. On the streets, supporters are splitting into groups for leaders, leading to clashes and slogan shouting. What's coming next is corruption and violence. The LDF and the UDF are no different."

Congress Leadership Deliberates in Delhi

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is meeting with former Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs in the national capital today. Keralam Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are seen among the top contenders for the Chief Minister post.

Former KPCC presidents Mullappally Ramachandran, MM Hassan, K Sudhakaran, VM Sudheeran, K Muraleedharan, A P Anilkumar, PC Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil have arrived in New Delhi to meet Congress top leadership to finalise the next CM of the state.

Congress leaders have been tight-lipped about the decision-making and ongoing deliberations. When pressed for details on the potential outcome of the high-stakes meetings, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran, who is among those who arrived in the national capital New Delhi for high-level discussions with the party leadership, briefly remarked that he would return "happy and smiling," while declining to offer further comment on the leadership race for the CM position.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress secured 102 seats out of 140 seat Keralam Assembly in the recently concluded elections. Despite achieving such a decisive majority, the UDF has yet to name its candidate for Chief Minister in the state, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Meanwhile, the LDF has maintained that the bloc will reveal the LoP after Congress announces the CM face.