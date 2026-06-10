The Kottiyoor Mahashiva Temple in Kerala has seen a massive surge in visitors, particularly from neighboring Karnataka, driven by viral social media content and celebrity visits. Videos on platforms like Instagram and YouTube showcasing the temple's rituals and serene atmosphere have attracted thousands of devotees.

The Kottiyoor Mahashiva Temple in Kerala has become the centre of growing public attention, attracting thousands of devotees from neighbouring Karnataka following a wave of viral social media content and high-profile celebrity visits. The sudden spike in footfall has transformed the shrine into a major talking point across both states, with devotees travelling long distances to seek blessings and experience the spiritual atmosphere highlighted online.

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Located in Kerala and easily accessible from several districts of Karnataka, the temple has witnessed a significant rise in visitors over the past few months. Temple authorities and local residents say the increase gained momentum after videos showcasing the temple's rituals, traditions and serene surroundings began circulating widely on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Check the viral temple video here:

The trend accelerated further when well-known actors, influencers and public figures visited the shrine and shared their experiences online. Images and videos of these visits quickly went viral, prompting curiosity among devotees and travellers alike. Many visitors now arrive after watching reels or recommendations on social media, hoping to experience the temple's spiritual significance firsthand.

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According to reports, weekends and special prayer days have seen particularly large crowds, with devotees travelling from various parts of Karnataka, including coastal and southern districts. Local businesses, transport operators and vendors have also benefited from the increased influx of visitors, creating a noticeable economic impact in the surrounding area.

Temple officials have welcomed the growing interest while urging devotees to follow guidelines and maintain discipline during visits. Authorities have also taken steps to manage larger crowds and ensure smooth movement of pilgrims, especially during peak periods.

The phenomenon highlights the growing influence of social media on religious tourism in India. While temples and pilgrimage centres have traditionally attracted devotees through word of mouth and cultural significance, platforms such as Instagram and YouTube are increasingly shaping travel decisions and introducing younger audiences to spiritual destinations.

As viral videos continue to circulate and more public figures visit the shrine, the temple's popularity shows little sign of slowing down. For many devotees, the journey represents a blend of faith, curiosity and the power of digital storytelling, turning a once lesser-known temple into one of the region's most talked-about spiritual destinations.

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