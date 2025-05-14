Kochi: Rotten food has been seized from a catering center that supplies food to trains, including Vande Bharat. The stale food was discovered during a health inspection conducted at Vrindavan, a privately contracted railway catering center in Kadavanthra, Ernakulam. Health Inspector V.V. Suresh, who led the inspection, confirmed that this center supplies food to several trains, including Vande Bharat.

It was also discovered that the establishment was operating without a corporation license. Previous complaints had been lodged against this establishment regarding the discharge of sewage. At that time, the health department issued a warning and imposed a fine. The railway canteen receives its food supply from this center. The health inspector announced that the establishment would be shut down and sealed. The workers employed here are from other states. The inspection was prompted by a foul odor. Spoiled meat, among other items, was found stored at the facility.