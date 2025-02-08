Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking

With the increasing popularity of Vande Bharat trains, there's good news for passengers. Indian Railways has made a significant announcement. Let's see what it is.

Good news for Vande Bharat train passengers!

Train travel is very important in India. Millions of people travel by train every day to comfortably reach far-off destinations. There are various types of trains in India. There are high-speed trains like Tejas, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Rajdhani. Vande Bharat trains run even faster. People like them because they can reach their destinations quickly.

Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat trains run between major cities. Passengers get meals. When booking tickets, you have to pay for meals. You can choose whether you want a meal or not. Those who book tickets get meals. But some people say they don't want meals. People were complaining that even if they were ready to pay for food on the train, IRCTC staff were not providing it.

Food on Vande Bharat Train

IRCTC staff used to say that meals are available only if you select 'meal required' while booking tickets. Now the railway has brought a new rule. Even if you say no to meals while booking tickets, you can buy food on the train.

Indian Railways

Now, even if you opt out of meals during ticket booking on Vande Bharat trains, you can purchase food onboard. If they refuse to serve you, you can complain. Passengers are happy with this new rule.

