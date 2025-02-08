Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking

With the increasing popularity of Vande Bharat trains, there's good news for passengers. Indian Railways has made a significant announcement. Let's see what it is.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Good news for Vande Bharat train passengers!

Train travel is very important in India. Millions of people travel by train every day to comfortably reach far-off destinations. There are various types of trains in India.

There are high-speed trains like Tejas, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Rajdhani. Vande Bharat trains run even faster. People like them because they can reach their destinations quickly.

Also Read: Snake to Jade: 5 indoor plants for a stunning home

budget 2025
article_image2

Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat trains run between major cities. Passengers get meals. When booking tickets, you have to pay for meals. You can choose whether you want a meal or not.

Those who book tickets get meals. But some people say they don't want meals. People were complaining that even if they were ready to pay for food on the train, IRCTC staff were not providing it.

article_image3

Food on Vande Bharat Train

IRCTC staff used to say that meals are available only if you select 'meal required' while booking tickets. Now the railway has brought a new rule. Even if you say no to meals while booking tickets, you can buy food on the train.

Also Read: Premanand Maharaj's ADVICE for women on makeup and spirituality

article_image4

Indian Railways

Now, even if you opt out of meals during ticket booking on Vande Bharat trains, you can purchase food onboard. If they refuse to serve you, you can complain. Passengers are happy with this new rule.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

3 ways to make coffee without Caffeine at home MEG

3 ways to make coffee without Caffeine at home

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation MEG

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation

5 toxic parenting traits that will leave your child traumatized for life MEG

5 toxic parenting traits that will leave your child traumatized for life

Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control NTI

Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control

Recent Stories

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest dmn

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

BREAKING: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years shk

BREAKING: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon