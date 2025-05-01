Image Credit : our own

Is the train berth full, the waiting list long, and you need to travel somewhere urgently? Most people look for expensive flights or other options, but today we are telling you the tricks that can get you a Confirmed Train Ticket.

1. Use IRCTC's Awesome Feature

IRCTC's website has a great feature that most passengers ignore. Its name is 'Alternate Train Accommodation' or 'Vikalp Scheme'. If you have booked a waiting ticket, then by turning on this option, your chances of getting confirmed increase manifold. This feature works to give you a confirmed seat on another train on the same route. However, it depends on the availability of the train.