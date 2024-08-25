Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

Actor Siddique resigned as AMMA General Secretary following sexual misconduct allegations by actress Revathi Sampath, who claims Siddique assaulted her under the guise of a film discussion. His resignation follows mounting criticism of AMMA's handling of sexual harassment issues in the industry.

Actor Siddique has stepped down from his role as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) following serious sexual misconduct allegations made by a young actress, Revathi Sampath. The resignation, submitted to AMMA President Mohanlal, marks a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Siddique.

Revathi Sampath's accusations are grave, claiming that Siddique sexually assaulted her when she was very young. According to her statement, the incident occurred after she had completed her higher secondary education and had just begun her journey in the film industry. Siddique allegedly contacted her under the pretext of discussing a film project and arranged a meeting at the Muscat Hotel. What was supposed to be a professional interaction, however, turned into a traumatic experience for Sampath, who says she was sexually assaulted during the meeting.



Sampath's revelations have sent shockwaves through the industry. In her account, she shared that Siddique addressed her affectionately as "mole" (daughter) and misled her with the promise of a film role, only to exploit the situation for his benefit. She further stated that not only she but also some of her friends had suffered similar experiences at the hands of Siddique and other influential figures in the industry. Sampath also highlighted that she had previously made #MeToo allegations against Siddique but was disheartened by the lack of legal action or support.

The young actress expressed her frustration with Siddique's recent statements dismissing the allegations, reiterating her stance that what he did to her and others amounts to rape. She emphasized the severe impact of the assault on her mental health and criticized the AMMA organization for harbouring individuals she described as "criminals."



Following the allegations, Siddique confirmed his resignation to Asianet News and stated that he would address the accusations at a later time. In his resignation letter to Mohanlal, Siddique wrote, "You must have noticed the allegations against me. In this situation, let me inform you that I voluntarily resign from the position of AMMA General Secretary."

The resignation comes at a time when AMMA, under Siddique's leadership, has already been under scrutiny for its lacklustre response to the recently released Hema Committee report, which addressed issues of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

