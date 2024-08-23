We welcome Hema Committee Report, no mafia or power group in Malayalam industry: AMMA

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has welcomed the Hema Committee Report, which highlights the struggles faced by women in the film industry, including poor working conditions and denied justice. AMMA General Secretary Siddique expressed support for the report.

Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has finally spoken out on the Hema Committee Report, which was released by the Kerala State Government four days prior, addressing the challenges faced by women in the film industry, including inadequate working conditions and lack of access to justice. AMMA General Secretary Siddique on Friday said that the association welcomes the Hema Committee Report on the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to the media, Siddique acknowledged the report's findings, which were based on statements from AMMA members, and emphasized the association's full support for the recommended actions. However, he clarified that AMMA does not condone attributing the misconduct towards women to the entire industry.

"We welcome the recommendations of the Hema Committee. Two years ago, Minister Saji Cherian had called a meeting to discuss the report's recommendations. I and Edavela Babu had attended the meeting and shared our suggestions with him," Siddique responded.

"The Hema Committee report is not against AMMA. The committee has not arrayed AMMA as an accused. We are with the Hema Committee, but the media is trying to portray us as accused, which is unfortunate," Siddique said.

He emphasised the need for police action against those responsible for wrongdoing, while also warning against tarnishing the entire film industry based on a few isolated incidents.

Siddique urged the police to take swift action against those responsible for wrongdoing and conduct a thorough probe. He warned against tarnishing the entire film industry based on a few isolated incidents. He refuted the notion of a "power group" in the industry, citing his personal experience and knowledge. He acknowledged the formation of a high-power committee two years ago but emphasized that there is no evidence of any other power group or mafia in the film industry.

"A complaint was received earlier about the 2006 incident. It couldn't be avoided. We will think about what action can be taken next. That was the only complaint AMMA received," he said. "Many of our members were not called by the Hema Committee. Mammootty and Mohanlal appeared before the committee three or four times. They were mostly asked about payment-related issues." Siddique added that during previous meetings, the government did not reveal the contents of the report.

The Justice K Hema Commission was established following the 2017 sexual assault case involving actor Dileep, with a mandate to probe sexual harassment and gender bias in the Malayalam film industry. The commission's report, released on August 19 in a redacted form, reveals shocking testimonies of harassment, exploitation, and abuse of women in the industry, sparking a political firestorm in Kerala.

