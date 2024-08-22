Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique

    The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) remains silent on the Hema Committee Report. The organization explained that a stand could be made clear after convening an executive meeting. 

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is still silent on the Hema Committee Report, stating that they will convene an executive meeting to discuss their stance, although no date has been set. General Secretary Siddique mentioned that a detailed response would be provided after thoroughly studying the report and they support any government initiative benefiting the film industry.

    Meanwhile, the High Court is scheduled to consider a public interest litigation today, seeking criminal action based on the Hema Committee Report. The petitioner, a Thiruvananthapuram native, requests the court to summon the full report and supporting evidence and direct the DGP to take criminal action.

    The government established the Justice Hema Committee on November 16, 2017, following demands from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organization of women in the Malayalam film industry, after a prominent actress was attacked. After the wait of four and a half years, the 233-page report was released on August 19, with certain sections omitted to protect individual privacy, including paragraph 96 on page 49, parts of pages 81-100, paragraphs 165-196, and appendices. 
     

