The family of 26-year-old Saya, who died at her in-laws' house in Eravipuram, Kollam, has alleged foul play in her death. Her mother claims Saya would never commit suicide and that the in-laws destroyed her laptop and diary. The family suspects political influence in the police probe and demands justice for Saya.

Kollam: The family of 26-year-old Saya, who died at her husband's house in Eravipuram, has alleged foul play in her death. Her mother, Rihani Shaji, stated that her daughter would never commit suicide. The family was informed about the death only four hours after it happened. The mother claimed that Saya's laptop and diary are missing and that they contained crucial evidence. She suspects that her husband Afsal's family might have destroyed both.

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Afsal even stopped Saya from making phone calls to her own home. The police recorded their statement only 11 days after Saya's death, raising suspicions of political influence. During this time, the husband's family allegedly destroyed the evidence. The failure to find evidence could be due to this influence, they suspect. Saya's family is demanding justice for their daughter.

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