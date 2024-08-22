Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

Minister Saji Cherian has responded to actress Parvathy Thiruvothu's criticism of the government's cinema conclave, stating that the Hema Committee report is not the only topic of discussion. He emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the report's findings and ensuring a safe environment in the film industry.

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Thursday (Aug 22) responded to criticism from actress Parvathy Thiruvothu regarding the government's cinema conclave, scheduled to take place following the release of the Hema Committee report. Parvathy had alleged that the conclave would bring together victims and perpetrators of sexual harassment in the film industry.

Minister Cherian clarified that the conclave's agenda extends beyond the Hema Committee report and reaffirmed the government's decision to proceed with the event. He emphasized the seriousness of the report and assured that the government is prepared to provide all necessary information to the court.

Cherian also expressed his understanding that Finance Minister Balagopal had responded positively to the report and highlighted the absence of any disagreement within the government on this matter. He attributed Parvathy's criticism to a misunderstanding, stating that the conclave is a national event aimed at formulating future policies for the film industry, with participation from representatives of various organizations.

He confirmed the government's commitment to moving forward with the conclave and accused opposition leader VD Satheesan of spreading misinformation.

In a related development, Minister VN Vasavan stated that the government has nothing to hide regarding the Hema Committee report. He acknowledged the legal complexities in filing cases at present but assured that action would be taken if complaints are received. Vasavan maintained that the entire film industry is not flawed and pledged measures to curb drug use on film sets.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered the state government to submit the complete Justice Hema Committee Report, including the redacted portions, in a sealed cover by September 10. This directive came during a review of a petition seeking to initiate criminal proceedings based on the report's revelations. The petition also requests that the uncensored report be provided to the Director General of Police (DGP) to pursue criminal cases against those implicated in sexual crimes within the film industry.

The court, comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu, questioned the government's proposed actions, highlighting the vulnerability of victims who spoke to the committee but are reluctant to approach the police. The court also suo moto impleaded the Kerala State Women's Commission.

The report details instances of sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, with many individuals remaining anonymous due to vulnerability and fear of public disclosure. The Justice Hema Committee report sparked a political storm in Kerala, exposing shocking harassment and sexual exploitation faced by women in the industry.

