The severe weather, attributed to the monsoon, has caused widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and landslides. The hardest-hit Idukki district reported extensive damage and one fatality, with many homes and roads submerged across the state.

Kochi: Persistent downpours across Kerala have pushed water levels at multiple reservoirs to critical thresholds, prompting authorities to issue urgent warnings for residents in vulnerable areas. The central and eastern portions of the state are experiencing intense precipitation. Districts including Idukki, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Thrissur are grappling with substantial rainfall accompanied by electrical storms. Tamil Nadu authorities have notified Kerala of scheduled water discharges from the Mullaperiyar Reservoir into the Periyar River, citing heavy catchment area rainfall and the need to maintain safe reservoir levels.

State water resources officials have announced red alerts for a dozen dams spanning two districts. In Idukki district, six major reservoirs, Anayirangal, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Ittayar, Lower Periyar, and Kallar, have reached concerning levels. Similarly, six dams in Palakkad district, Meenkara, Walayar, Malampuzha, Pothundi, Chulliyar, and Mangalam, are under heightened surveillance. The rapid accumulation of water has raised the possibility of controlled releases from these structures. Authorities have issued advisories for residents and visitors in surrounding regions to remain vigilant.

Malampuzha Dam Approaches Full Capacity

In Palakkad, the Malampuzha Dam has seen steadily rising levels since the previous day. Authorities indicate that partial gate openings may become necessary. Water accumulation has also intensified at Meenkara, Walayar, Pothundi, Chulliyar, and Mangalam reservoirs. District administrators have urged nearby populations to exercise caution given the swift changes in water levels. Emergency response teams and firefighting units have positioned themselves for potential interventions, with continuous surveillance of high-risk zones.

The weather bureau attributes the heavy precipitation to atmospheric disturbances in the Western Ghats region. Forecasts suggest extremely intense rainfall may persist through the following day in certain districts, potentially necessitating alerts at additional reservoirs. Specialized engineering teams have been deployed to manage reservoir levels, submitting regular monitoring updates to the State Disaster Management Authority. Preparations for preemptive evacuations are underway should flooding become unavoidable. The Water Resources Department has implemented round-the-clock monitoring, with staff operating on extended shifts.



While current irrigation requirements remain unaffected, the alerts serve as preventive measures against potential flooding disasters. State leadership is expected to convene emergency meetings to evaluate the situation. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary proximity to dams and flood-prone locations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the northeast monsoon's arrival has amplified rainfall across the state, with heavy precipitation expected to continue until midweek due to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.

Idukki Hit Hardest

The mountainous Idukki district has experienced the most severe impacts, with damaged roads, downed power lines, disrupted mobile networks, compromised internet connectivity, and multiple small-scale landslides. Kumily panchayat suffered extensive flooding overnight, with torrential stormwater transforming roadways into rivers. Multiple localities—including Onnam Mile, Atta Palam, Kumily town, Periyar Colony, Chelimala, Valiyakandan, and Anavachal—experienced significant inundation, forcing residents to relocate to upper floors or seek shelter with relatives on higher ground. A 66-year-old motorcyclist lost his life when his vehicle collided with debris from a mudslide at Vellaramkunnu late Saturday night. The victim, identified as Parappallil Thomas alias Thankachan, was reportedly returning home from his hotel in Anavilasom.

The Kerala government has issued warnings to downstream residents to exercise extreme caution. Local residents report that at least five homes along the Periyar River banks in Vallakadavu have been inundated. In Malappuram's Vazhikkadavu area, approximately 50 residences and roadways were submerged. Traffic along the Gudallur-Kozhikode road experienced disruptions lasting over an hour at Manimoola. Flooding occurred after water levels surged in the Karakodan, Kalakkan, and Athithode rivers. Kochi's areas near the southern railway station also experienced flooding following nighttime rainfall, though conditions improved as precipitation subsided in morning hours.