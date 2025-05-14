Kollam: RSS leader and editor of Kesari weekly, NR Madhu, has spoken out against consumption of shawarma. During an event in Kollam, he criticized the trend of eating Arabian food for satisfaction, and compared the streets in Kerala to that of a crematorium. In what seems to be a veiled comment, he said that those who died by consuming Shawarma did not have people from other religions, except 'Varma' (a caste among Hindus)

He stated that nighttime has become a time for feasting, not just in cities but also in villages, with a plethora of dishes whose names are hard to recall. He further added that walking through the streets, one is forced to undergo the pungent smell of burnt meat.

Madhu likened the experience of walking through Kerala's streets to that of a crematorium, claiming that people are consuming 'shava varma' (corpse), often referred to as shawarma. He said that the name 'shawarma' comes from 'varma,' implying the consumption of corpses. He concluded by alleging that those who indulge in this food excessively are often Hindus.

“Many people died eating Shawarma in Kerala. It did not contain a Muhammed, an Ayesha or a Thomas. But it had Varma. Maybe that is the reason from where Shawarma got its name from. Those who get excited by it and die after eating it is called a Hindu,” Madhu said.