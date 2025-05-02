RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said intolerance prevails in Pakistan, leading to disunity among communities like Sindhis, Pashtuns, and Balochs. He cited it as a major internal challenge.

New Delhi : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint general secretary Krishna Gopal has said that 'intolerance' prevails in Pakistan, due to which internal cohesion is lacking among the different communities living in the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a book launch event, RSS leader said, “The world is facing a dangerous thing, intolerance. Pakistan was founded, and it would have been good if the Muslims had remained together peacefully. However, after the formation of Pakistan, tensions arose between those who speak Bangla and Urdu... Pakistan is still facing that intolerance. Sindhis, Pashtuns, Balochs do not want to live together.”

Gopal's remarks came against the backdrop of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Tuesday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday affirmed the BJP-led government's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stating that no one will be spared and terrorism will be eradicated from every part of the country.

"This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country, and it will be accomplished," Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Home Minister Shah said the world is with India in the fight against terrorism.